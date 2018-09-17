How to double-check if online news articles are legit

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are all sorts of articles that look legit on the internet, but how do you know if what you're reading is really accurate? So News 6 put together these tips to help you vet your source.

VET OTHER SOURCES

The International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions recommends readers take the following steps to determine if what you're reading is legitimate.

QUESTIONABLE IMAGES

Sometimes, we see an image in our Facebook news feed that seems a little outlandish or too good to be true. Perhaps it is a real image that hasn't been edited, but it's being shared in relation to a different event than it's actually tied to.

So how can you tell?

Google reverse image searches

Google says that when you perform one of those searches, your results may include: similar images, sites that include the image and other sizes of the image you searched for. And keep in mind, searching using an image works best when the image is likely to show up in other places on the web. For example, famous places or people rather than something from your own personal photos.

According to Google, here's how you do it:

You can search using an image on the following web browsers:

Chrome 5 or later.

Internet Explorer 9 or later.

Safari 5 or later.

Firefox 4 or later.

Upload an image

On images.google.com or any images results page, click "Search by image."

Click "Upload an image."

Click "Choose file."

Select the image from your computer.

Drag, drop image into search box

If you're on Chrome or Firefox 4 or later, you can drag an image from your computer into the search box.Visit images.google.com.

On your computer, click the image you want to search for.

While holding down the mouse, drag the image into the search box.

Search using image URL

On any website, right-click an image and select "Copy image address" or "Copy image location."

On images.google.com or any images results page, click "Search by image."

Click "Paste image URL."

Paste the URL you copied into the box.

Click "Search by image."

Right-click image on site (Chrome, Firefox)

Chrome

Right-click any image you see on a website or in search results.

Click "Search Google for image."

A new tab will open with your results.

Firefox

Download the Search by Image extension.

Right-click any image you see on a website or in search results.

Click "Search Image on Google."

A new tab will open with your results.

Reverse image search using phone or tablet

You can search Google to find images that are similar to ones you see in search results. This is available on the Chrome app (Android and iPhone or iPad).

Use the Chrome app to do a search.

Tap the image you want to search with to open a larger version of the image.

Touch and hold the image. In the box that appears, tap "Search Google for this image."

