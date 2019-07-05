How to get your chocolate fix around Orlando area

Do you ever crave chocolate? And not just any candy bar, but handmade chocolate?

Based on this list, Central Florida is full of places to get your chocolate fix. There’s chocolate tours, world landmarks made out of chocolate and an unimaginable amount of confectionary to try.

Not sure where to start? Go chocolate shop hopping to find your favorite sweet shop in the area.



(Credit: Chocolate Kingdom)

Chocolate Kingdom – Factory Adventure Tour

9901 Hawaiian Court, Orlando

You get to customize a big chocolate bar at the end of the tour. Sign me up.

The tour is described on its website as “an interactive journey that uncovers how chocolate transforms from the bean into the creamy, dreamy chocolate bar.”

R N. said on Yelp, “Awesome tour and great for the whole family. The amount of samples get you to chocolate overload quick. The tour guide was great and we all learned a lot about the whole process. A great value and an awesome way to spend an hour outside of theme parks.”



(Credit: Peterbrooke Chocolate of Winter Park)

Peterbrooke Chocolatier

300 S. Park Ave., Winter Park

Strawberries are hand-dipped daily and chocolate-covered bacon is up for grabs. Need we say more?

According to its website, “Like fine artists, we create our mouthwatering masterpieces by skillfully blending our special milk, dark, and white chocolate - molded, enrobed, and hand-dipped. We also offer an assortment of lusciously enrobed creamy fondant centers, cordial cherries, buttery toffee and hand-made truffles. Our fresh picked strawberries are hand-dipped daily.”

Rebekah B. said on Yelp, “Not just chocolate. Really good top-notch chocolate. Served and sculpted in a bunch of different ways. There is something here for every chocoholic palate and every situation, whether you're just strolling down Park Ave and have a sudden desire for chocolate or if you need something for a special occasion. I'm a big fan of the chocolate covered popcorn. They have some amazing truffles as well. And chocolate-covered bacon.”



(Credit: Disney/Matt Stroshane)

The Ganachery

1486 Buena Vista Drive, Disney Springs, Orlando

Disney character chocolates, I’m in.

From its website, “Indulge your cravings for sophisticated chocolates and ganache while interacting with expert chocolatiers. Marvel and melt as richly exotic treats are hand-packaged into elegant gifts—or give in to temptation with a Disney Character-themed chocolate lollipop!”

Primrose M. said on Yelp, “The chocolate was super rich and creamy. Again, it was $3 for such a tiny square, but ugh just typing this review my mouth is already watering and I'm craving for more. Definitely coming back when I'm in the area again. Just like they say, they are ‘the Cure for the Common Chocolate!’”



(Credit: Universal Orlando)

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen

6000 Universal Blvd., Dr. Phillips

Almost any kind of chocolate dessert you could imagine is on the menu.

According to its website, “Our chefs create culinary alchemy with gourmet chocolates and one-of-a-kind desserts, ranging from artisanal milkshakes to sumptuous sundaes. Flavors like Chocolate Brownie Bark, Bacon Brittle and Salted Caramel Flan might make it impossible to choose just one.”

Tim C. said on Yelp, “When you come in here, you come in here for one thing and one thing only: one of the most over-the-top, tooth-liquidating, abundantly sweet milkshakes you can imagine. On that account, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium delivers on all fronts.”

(Credit: David Ramirez Chocolates)

David Ramirez Chocolates

2154 Central Florida Parkway, Suite B-8, Orlando

Chocolate that looks too good to eat.

According to its website, “ We pride ourselves on using only the best raw ingredients, which is why we only use organic, fair-trade chocolates imported from Europe, paired with organic Madagascar vanilla beans, fruit purees, and high-quality liqueurs to produce a masterful selection of confections.”



(Credit: Ghirardelli)

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

1710 E. Buena Vista Drive, Disney Springs, Orlando

Besides soda fountain classics, “there’s an exclusive selection of Ghirardelli chocolate gifts and limited edition packaging not available anywhere else including several Orlando inspired gifts.”

Christian R. said on Yelp, “Their hot fudge sundae is the stuff legends are made of. The service is pretty quick. It’s a good idea to look at the extensive menu before getting to the front as there's a lot to choose from.”



Chocolate Museum & Café

11701 International Drive, Orlando

How can you pass up chocolate from around the world?

At the Chocolate Museum you can see “25 solid chocolate sculptures of some of the world’s most recognizable landmarks. You will also learn how chocolate is made, and see some retired machinery used to make chocolate.”

Odette E. on said on Yelp, “I was so pleasantly surprise with this little family run museum. The museum itself is small but full of interesting information. The guide was very funny and great presenting to the mixed-age crowd. Thru the tour, you get to taste chocolate in different forms. The shop outside has the most sinful desserts. OMG - I purchased some chocolate bars from different countries and tried some of the desserts made onsite. The truffles were so tasty although not cheap but they worth every penny of it. I tried the Lavender, Chili and Champagne. Want to go back to get some more desserts.”



Farris and Foster’s Chocolate Factory

4875 New Broad St., Orlando

You had me at high-heel-shaped chocolate.

This chocolate shop offers a wide variety of handmade chocolates along with birthday parties, date nights, team building and more.

Jay S. of Kissimmee said, “Great spot for Date night and even corporate team building! Great staff that keep it fun! You can bring drinks (i.e. bottle of wine) and you get to take home a 1pound of chocolate included with the experience price. Location is also a great place to hang out.”



Betsey Ks Chocolate Factory

2425 W. State Road 434, Longwood

Chocolate flip-flops are the cutest and perfect for summer celebrations.

According to its website, “chocolates are ‘made fresh on premises’ using a tried and true three-generation European-style family recipe that calls for the highest quality ingredients and attention to design detail.”Sharon F. said on Yelp, “The best and most yummy local chocolate shop in the area - the strawberries used for chocolate dipping are so sweet and scrumptious - lady who owns the shop is so kind.”

