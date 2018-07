Wednesday is National Mojito Day, so celebrate by making one of the authentic Cuban cocktails.

It’s fresh, simple and easy to make.

You only need six ingredients: mint, sugar, white rum, limes, soda water and ice.

To make this delicious drink follow these steps.

1. Muddle limes and mint.

2. Pour the rum, sugar and ice into a glass.

3. Stir and then add a splash of soda water.

4. Cheers!





