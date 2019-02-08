How to use the bright green Lime bikes you've seen pop up around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Bright green Lime bicycles have popped up all around Orlando, and residents are both excited and confused.

Although the concept may seem puzzling, these dockless, smart bikes are actually quite simple -- and cheap.

To operate a bike, guests over the age of 18 can start by downloading the Lime app available on both Apple and Android devices. A minor who is at least 16 years old can use the bike with parental supervision. All users must obey local helmet laws.

Riders must also obey traffic laws and adhere to parking restrictions, including not obstructing walkways, bus stops, crosswalks, driveways, service ramps and parking away from private property. In addition, users are prohibited from riding on sidewalks.

Once a user has created an account and signed in, a screen will load with a map of nearby bikes that are available for use. After arriving to a nearby bike, the QR code on the back of the seat can be scanned or identification number can be manually entered to begin riding it.

For first-time users, the app requires the input of payment information prior to using the bike. Riders can choose from three options as for how much money they would like to load onto the app, with the suggested amount being $20 to receive a $1 coupon. Loading $10 will not offer a bonus, but if a user chooses to load $30, a $3 coupon will be applied.

For avid Lime bike users, an auto-reload pay option is available.

Once payment is complete, riders can charge the $1 fee to unlock the bike and begin using it for $0.15 per minute.

Users can ride the bike for as long as they'd like or until the battery dies. When using the bike, riders are required to stay in the geographic region outlined on the screen. While using the bike, a rider can see the distance they traveled, the cost of the ride and time spent on the bike.

If a rider has a set destination in mind, they can enter the address in the app to load directions and distance information.

When a user is finished with the bike, it must be stood upright using the attached kickstand. The back tire must be manually locked by pushing the red tab down and sliding the metal bar through the tire.

Once the ride is over and the bike is successfully locked, the app will load the payment and trip summary, along with how many calories were burned.

There are some great bike trails in the Orlando-area perfect for trying out Lime bikes on a sunny afternoon.

