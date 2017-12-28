How will the new tax bill affect charitable donations?

ORLANDO, Fla. - With only a few more days left until the new year, many people are making last-minute donations.

But some national nonprofit groups are concerned the new tax bill that was just signed into law could affect how much donors give next year and beyond.

The Salvation Army in Orlando is concerned the new tax plan will affect end-of-year giving.

"There is proof that taxpayers have been motivated to make charitable donations under the previous tax code. The Salvation Army receives more donations during the months of November and December than all other months combined. This new tax bill will double the standard deduction which will result in fewer people being able to itemize their taxes, and as a result will hurt vulnerable populations and agencies such as the Salvation Army, who serve them.

"The Salvation Army in Orlando is heavily dependent upon donations from its many benefactors. During this time of uncertainty, we are more dependent upon our faithful supporters who give because of their confidence in the Salvation Army and its varied services to meet the needs of vulnerable populations in our community. At the present time, we do not plan to make any major budgetary adjustments as a result of the new tax bill," Major Ted Morris of the Salvation Army of Orlando said.

News 6 just wrapped up its Angel Tree campaign, which helped put toys and bikes and other Christmas gifts in the hands of more than 3,600 underprivileged children in Central Florida.

It's charitable giving like this and the red kettle campaign that the Salvation Army does not want to see suffer, as it tries to help raise even more money in the months and years to come.

Certified financial planner Nancy Hecht says hopefully donations won't suffer.

"People give primarily because they can, and there's a need and they want to -- and last on the list is you get a benefit," Hecht said.

Washington Post states some national charities like the Salvation Army and United Way are concerned the new tax bill could affect people's charitable giving next year. But one local certified financial planner I talked to says they shouldn't be worried since most give regardless pic.twitter.com/htRAnaExLN — Adrianna Iwasinski (@AIwasinski) December 28, 2017

Hecht works for the Certified Financial Group in Central Florida and said people who always itemize will be doing their contributions for both 2017 and 2018 this year.

But she says the new tax code - which nearly doubles the amount of the standard deduction -- won't stop people from giving to their charity of choice.

She said most people give from the heart, not for their write-off.

"It's nice to be able to have that benefit, but I don't think people are going to stop donating because they cannot take a write-off," Hecht said.

"People don't give because of the taxes - they give more or give sooner because of the tax incentive," said Mark Brewer, president and CEO of the Central Florida Foundation.

The CFF runs more than 400 charitable funds and helps guide investors with their philanthropic efforts. Brewer says while the tax law is still very confusing for many, he feels people will always give from the heart first. But he admits it's too early to tell what, if any, impact the changes in the tax code will have on donors and philanthropists and charities in Florida and across the nation.

"I think you can't say this isn't going to have an impact, but the impact ... I don't think we'll know until we live with it for a year -- and see what it actually does to people's habits," Brewer said.

Brewer said reports he's seen show charitable giving has actually grown more than 3 percent this year, and is expected to grow about the same next year.

So do you think the new tax code will change what or how you give to local charities? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.