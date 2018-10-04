'I'm gonna kill you': Man accused of robbing woman in hospital parking lot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man is in jail after he stole a woman's purse and then used her credit and debit cards to buy gas, according to officials from the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officers said the woman was walking Wednesday morning toward the Halifax Professional Building after parking in same lot as Halifax Health. The woman was then approached by a red Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows. When she began to walk in front of the car, its passenger exited, came up behind her, stole her purse and left her with an abrasion from the struggle, according to police.

Police identified the suspected robber as Devante Harris, 24, of Daytona Beach. A witness on the scene attempted to chase Harris, which then prompted Harris to say, "[Expletive] I'm gonna kill you," according to Harris' arrest report. The arrest report states the witness was unable to stop the car but was able to get its license plate number.

Devante Harris.

The victim's debit card was then used at two gas stations in the area before Harris threw the purse in one of the stations' garbage cans, officers said. The Chevrolet Impala was eventually spotted by an officer, who unsuccessfully attempted to stop the car.

Police said Harris, who was driving the car, ran red lights and drove "recklessly," leading officers on a chase. Law enforcement helicopter video shows the red car speeding through stoplights and driving against traffic.

In the video, Harris can be seen running away from police and jumping over a barbed wire fence. He's then seen trying to crawl away underneath the fence, which is when police are seen arresting him.

Harris told police he refused to stop for police because he does not have a driver's license, according to the arrest report. The report states police found a small amount of cocaine on Harris after arresting him and that the tag on the vehicle had been switched.

Authorities said Harris admitted he stole the victim's purse after the other man in the car, who he identified as "Little Bro," wanted him to do so. "Little Bro" wanted him to commit a robbery in order to get gas money for the car, according to Harris' statement. Police said "Little Bro" fled from the car before officers arrested Harris.

Harris has been charged with robbery, cocaine possession, fleeing from police, reckless driving and driving without a valid driver's license. Jail records show he has been arrested before, most recently in June on drug charges and fleeing police and then in July for driving with a suspended license.

Deputies/Air One assisted @DBCops1 on a strong-arm robbery call yesterday where a suspect snatched a purse from a woman at @HalifaxHealth and threatened to kill a witness who tried to intervene. pic.twitter.com/jxQyz6flQ8 — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 4, 2018

