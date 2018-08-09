WATCH: Volunteers form human chain to rescue swimmers caught in bad rip current

LAKE MICHIGAN - More than 40 good Samaritans worked to form a human chain in hopes of saving swimmers caught in a deadly rip current in Lake Michigan over the weekend.

Because of the rough conditions at the nation's third largest lake, red flags were flown and people were asked to stay out of the water Sunday, according to Inside Edition. Some waves measured as high as 3 to 5 feet, the National Weather Service reported.

A reporter who captured video of the human chain told "Inside Edition" that the Coast Guard gave the volunteers specific instructions.

“They told everybody to shuffle their feet to make sure they are touching the bottom so they don’t miss if somebody is laying on the bottom,” she said.

A 64-year-old man was reached as a result of the volunteers' efforts, but he was later pronounced dead, officials said. A 20-year-old man who was later pulled from the water also died nearly four hours later, "Inside Edition" reported.

Three other people were hospitalized, including one victim who was in serious condition, according to a report.

