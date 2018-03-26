Human placenta found in dumpster at Florida park, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are seeking clues after children found a human placenta in a dumpster at a Central Florida park, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

A man called 911 Saturday around 6 p.m. after he heard two children at Hidden Trails Park in Bunnell say they had found a baby and buried it near a pond.

One of the children said his sister found what she thought was a dead baby in the dumpster on the east side of the parking lot and he told her to, "Bury the baby so it could go to heaven," according to the report.

Deputies said they went to where the children said they buried the baby and found cardboard lying on top of the ground and a swarm of ants. About 4 inches down in the dirt, deputies found a large balled-up blue and white disposal medical pad soaked in blood with what appeared to be an organ inside it, according to authorities.

It was unclear at that time if the organ was from a human or an animal.

Officials on Monday determined that the object was a human placenta and now they are seeking the public's help in finding out who might have recently given birth so they can check on the well-being of that woman and the infant.

“We are asking the public to assist us in solving this mystery and ensuring the mother and infant are OK,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Please call us with any information you may have.”

No criminal charges are pending at this time.

Deputies said they believe the baby was born between March 19 and Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 and mention Case No. 2018-00028099. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.