Man's remains found in Malabar, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man's remains were found in Malabar Wednesday morning, Brevard County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The remains were found near Malabar Road off Abrsaroka Lane, Brevard County Sheriff's Office Cmdr. Dan Singleton said.

"The scene is being forensically investigated at this time and the remains appear to be a male," Singleton said in an email. "The initial investigation has discovered no obvious signs of foul play and is in the process of verifying the decedent’s identity.

Brevard County homicide agents and crime scene investigators will continue to investigate Wednesday.

