Humidity leads to 'feels like' temperatures in the triple digits

ORLANDO, Fla. - We are off to another warm and humid start across Central Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s.

For Saturday afternoon, expect highs to reach the low 90s.

When you factor in the humid air, it's going to make it feel like the triple digits again today.

A few showers will pop up by noon.

Later in the day expect scattered storms with rain coverage at 60 percent.

Headed to the beach?

It won't be a complete washout. Just keep your eye to the sky and prepare to wrap things up when you see the storms roll in.

UV index will remain high so don't forget the sunscreen.

By Saturday night, it will be quiet with cloudy skies overhead and lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday we do it all over again with highs in the low 90s and afternoon thunderstorms.



