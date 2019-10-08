Hundreds of washed back baby turtles found in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Strong wind and heavy surf is making it difficult for baby sea turtles to make their way into the ocean.

Instead, the sea turtles are getting washed back onto the shore where they're often left exhausted and stranded.

Officials from The Marine Science Center in Ponce Inlet said that have received more than 200 washed back turtles and hatchlings since Sunday. Veterinarian Dr. Craig Pelton and other specialists are caring for the creatures until they're strong enough to be released back to the ocean, which generally takes at least two weeks.

“When they come in, they are often lethargic and dehydrated,” turtle rehabilitation manager Allison Bernstein said. “Upon arrival, we document each one with measurements, weight, pictures and location. Then we give them subcutaneous fluids with dextrose. Once we feel they have rested and are water ready, we introduce them into shallow baby pools and begin feeding them.”

Eventually, the tiny turtles will be released in the Sargasso Sea.

While beachgoers are usually eager to help the hatchlings, Volusia County’s sea turtle habitat conservation manager Jennifer Winters said they can sometimes do more harm than good.

“If you find a washback or endangered hatchling on the beach, do not put it back in the ocean or hold it in standing water,” Winters said. “These animals are often exhausted and can barely lift their heads to breathe.”

Here's what she recommends doing instead:

Make sure the turtle is out of harm's way, but don't take it home.

Find a shady spot for it in the sand.

Get your exact location with as many details as possible -- street address, building name or GPS coordinates are often the most helpful -- and report it to the county’s Beach Safety Division at

386-239-6414 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., or call Sheriff’s Dispatch at 386-248-1777, ext. 6.

Keep the turtle in a quiet, dry, shaded area where there is no air conditioning or standing water. A beach safety employee or a rescue group will take the turtle and transport it to the Marine Science Center.

