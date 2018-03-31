Hundreds race on airport runway to benefit free medical flights organization

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds of runners took over the Orlando Executive Airport Saturday morning during a race to benefit an organization that provides free flights to patients who need to get to lifesaving medical appointments.

More than 500 people took off on the runway and ran throughout the airport during the "Run for Angels 5K."

"We saw planes and we saw fuels. We saw people get into their plane with their bags and we saw the bag carriers taking it out to the plane. It was very cool," racer Susan Silveira said.

The race was a fundraiser that benefited Angel Flight Southeast. It is a nonprofit organization that provides free flights to patients who need access to lifesaving medical appointments who otherwise would not be able to travel because of distance or cost.

CEO and volunteer pilot Steve Purello said 700 pilots donate their time, fuel, and airplanes to help thousands of families every year.

"We say if we can get the pilot to do one flight and they get paid in a hug, it's all over. They're going to be doing this for the rest of their flying career," Purello said.

The organization also helps during natural disasters, like the hurricanes last year.

Purello remembered a hospital in Texas lost power during Hurricane Harvey and a premature baby needed specific formula to survive.

"The baby was not going to make it through the rest of the night. Our pilots flew out, went to go get 100 pounds of that formula, flew it back. They saved that baby," Purello said.

The racers helped the nonprofit's mission take flight.

"Everybody needs care, you never know when. It's great that they volunteer and help the community," racer Beth Beaty said.

Purello adds their support will benefit the organization's future flights.

"This will directly help hundreds of people and be able to get flights over the next few months," Purello said.

Click here for more information on Angel Flight Southeast or to learn how to become a volunteer Angel Flight pilot.

