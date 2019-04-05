Hunt's recalls tomato paste due to mold

Check your pantry, as a common staple has been recalled.

Hunt’s tomato paste no salt added six-ounce cans have been recalled by Conagra Brands, Inc. because the product could have been damaged, creating the potential for mold.

Products were distributed nationwide.

Recalled cans will contain the following information.

Item description: HNT PSTE TOM NSA 12/6Z

Case UPC: 00-0-27000-38809-9

Item UPC: 00-0-27000-38807-5

Case Batch/Lot Code: 5291902510

Item Batch/Lot Code: 2105902510

Best By Date: OCT 16 2020

If you find affected cans, you should throw them out or return them to the store where purchased.

No other Hunt’s or Conagra Brand’s products are impacted by this recall.

Consumers can contact Conagra Brands at 1-888-280-0301 or visit hunts.com.



