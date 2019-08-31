Orlando Sanford International to close Sunday night due to Hurricane Dorian

TripAdvisor recently announced the winners of its sixth annual Travelers' Choice Awards. Destinations make the list based on reviews and opinions from travelers who used TripAdvisor over a 12-month period (Feb. 2013 - Feb. 2014). Take a look…

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Sanford International Airport will close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival.

The airport asks all passengers to contact their airline to see what steps can be taken to rearrange travel plans in the wake of the storm.

Orlando Sanford International Airport reminds passengers that it is not a hurricane shelter and that it will be closed to the public until further notice.

For more information about airline contacts, the airport asks that you visit www.flysfb.com.

