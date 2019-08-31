Hurricane Dorian ignites fears of flooding in Altamonte Springs neighborhood

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian has ignited fears of flooding in one Altamonte Springs neighborhood. Homeowners in Spring Oak are taking the impending hurricane seriously.

Two years ago the aftermath of Hurricane Irma flooded homes, destroyed structures and devastated livelihoods. Floodwaters spilled into the Little Wekiva river and turned streets into streams.

Residents spoke to News 6 and said they aren't taking any chances. At a sandbag-filling station in Altamonte Springs, people were limited to 15 sandbags per person.

Hurricane Dorian has forced homeowners like Techelia Louis to prepare their homes and secure their property ahead of the storm.

"It's concerning. it is very concerning. That is why we are out here and we're doing our best to get as many sandbags and tape down plastic," said Louis.

Seminole County leaders echoed the same message about hurricane preparedness. Louis said she hopes her family won't deal with a repeat of Irma.

The St. Johns River management team said it is too soon to determine what Hurricane Dorian may do. They said if the storm takes a sharp right, it could cause significant problems.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.