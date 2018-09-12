Hurricane Florence evacuees head to Florida ahead of storm

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Many people from the Carolinas are evacuating to Central Florida as Hurricane Florence nears landfall.

Michael Henderson is one of them. He made the eight-hour drive from North Carolina to Volusia County Wednesday morning.

"It just kept heading straight for my house so we made the decision a few days ago that we should get out," Henderson said.

Henderson rode in one car with his wife and basset hound while his daughter and her family followed behind them.

They live outside the city of Wilmington and wanted to beat traffic on the roads.

"It was encouraging to see hundreds of electrical trucks heading north on (Interstate) 95, heading our way because we are going to need them," Henderson said.

He's in good company.

Josh Drake and his wife Stefani Drake packed their twin toddler girls and their two rescue dogs and left their Charleston, South Carolina, home Wednesday morning.

"Last night we were waiting to see if it was going to go north and with young kids, we have lived through these before so it's just time to get out," Josh Drake said.

The family is calling this a hurri-cation since it just so happens to be Stefani Drake's birthday.

"I was a little more conservative so over the weekend I was like you know, I just don't want to be home with toddlers and no power and the dogs so let's just go and have fun. Because it is my birthday and maybe we can go see a manatee or something," Stefani Drake said.

As the day progressed more North and South Carolina license plates filled hotel parking lots as evacuees try to make the best of an unknown.

"If you have to be displaced why not be displaced here," Henderson said.

