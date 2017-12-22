Hurricane Maria resource center moving from OIA to community location

ORLANDO, Fla. - The resource center set up at Orlando International Airport to assist Puerto Ricans fleeing the island after it was devastated by Hurricane Maria will be moving to a new community location.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center at OIA will stop operations on Dec. 29 and a new location will open Jan. 2 at 6490 Hazeltine Drive, Suite 170, in Orlando, according to officials from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The new location will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is along the Lynx bus route,

Services offered at the center will include social services, medical and health attention, language guidance, food and water resources, crisis counseling and assistance registering in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other benefit programs.

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Children and Families, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Department of Health, the Department of Economic Opportunity and the American Red Cross and Catholic Charities will be at the center.

The center at OIA and an additional center at Miami International Airport opened on Oct. 3, at the direction of Gov. Rick Scott, to help assist families fleeing Puerto Rico after the hurricane struck on Sept. 20.

Since then, more than 34,000 Hurricane Maria evacuees have been assisted at the two centers.

