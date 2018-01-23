Husband indicted in Titusville woman's death

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville man suspected of stabbing his wife to death during an argument has been formally charged with first-degree murder, the state attorney’s office reported.

A grand jury returned the indictment Tuesday charging Timothy Allen Upthegrove in connection with the death of his 51-year-old wife, Lori Upthegrove, last month, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. Lori Upthegrove’s body was recovered on the couple’s one-year anniversary on Christmas Eve. Detectives in the case said Timothy Upthegrove began cooperating with the investigation and admitted leaving his wife’s body in an area of tall grass on a relative’s property – five days after she was reported missing by family members.

Police said that Timothy Upthegrove had been out using drugs when he returned home and got into an argument with his wife. Police said he stabbed her multiple times before placing her body in a vehicle and taking it to the property that Jan. 18.

The grand jury heard testimony from several witnesses, including the medical examiner, crime scene investigators and Titusville Police Detectives, Florida Today reported. Upthegrove remains held without bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex.

