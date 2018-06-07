Husband of woman found dead in Orlando home died in same-day crash, family says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Friends and family members of a woman found dead inside her apartment Saturday said her death was linked to a fiery crash that killed her husband less than a mile away from her home.

Orlando police have not confirmed that the crash and homicide are connected, but have confirmed that they are not looking for any other suspects.

Police said Dacheka Merilard, 23, was stabbed to death Saturday at the Landings at Timberleaf Apartments, where she lived.

Merilard's family told News 6 that her husband was the driver who hit a tree and crashed on Kirkman Road and Washington Street, running into a storage building used to house merchandise for the Epilepsy Association of Central Florida. He died at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that because the body was so badly burned, it could take days before the medical examiner can positively identify the driver.

Merilard’s family said she was abused by her husband and her family now wants to raise awareness about domestic violence in hopes of saving someone else.

They said Merilaed was very active in her church and loved her family and helping others.

Family members told News 6 that her funeral service is planned for next Saturday.

