Husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Clermont, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. - A husband and wife were found dead Tuesday morning in what is being considered a murder-suicide, according to the Clermont Police Department.

Police said someone called 911 at 8:45 a.m. after finding 46-year-old Sammie Mitchell dead in an apparent suicide. When first responders arrived at the home on Nightfall Drive, they found Sammie Mitchell's wife, 57-year-old Linda Mitchell, dead, according to a news release.

Police at the scene noticed a strong odor of natural gas so the residence was vacated for safety reasons.

Officials did not say how the couple died, but did say their deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigator Moser at 352-536-8420.

