I-4 construction worker in critical condition after 60-foot fall from elevated highway

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man working on the I-4 Ultimate project was critically injured when he fell between 50 and 60 feet Monday from an elevated part of the highway, according to officials with the Orlando Police Department.

The man was working on a new portion of the interstate on Garland Avenue, just south of Pine Street when he fell, OPD spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Bernal said in an email to News 6.

Orlando Fire Department crews transported the man to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Bernal said the man was conscious and breathing, but suffered serious injuries.

I-4 Ultimate is a 21-mile project that runs west of Kirkman Road in Orange County to east of State Road 434 in Seminole County. Construction started in 2015 and is projected to finish in 2021.

In July, a report said the company handling the I-4 Ultimate Project asked for more money and more time, meaning construction could last even longer than the current timeline.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

