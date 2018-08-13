I-4 East shut down due to crash, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash with life-threatening injuries has prompted authorities to shut down Interstate 4 East at Michigan Street Monday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officials said shortly before noon that traffic was being diverted off South John Young Parkway and at Orange Blossom Trail.

Information on how many vehicles were involved in the crash or when lanes will reopen was not immediately available. Officials from the Orlando Fire Department said there were three patients at the scene.

