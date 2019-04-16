I-4 exit ramps to merge for construction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One of the most heavily congested exits on Interstate 4 is seeing an influx of thousands of drivers due to the I-4 Ultimate Project.

Starting early Wednesday, the eastbound exit to South Street is temporarily combining with the exit ramp to State Road 408.

"We have about 12,000 drivers a day that use that South Street ramp. Now, we're adding that to an already busy, congested 408 ramp," I-4 Ultimate spokesman David Parks said.

The exit ramp will consist of two lanes with the right lane continuing to South Street and the left lane heading toward SR 408.

According to project leaders, the new ramp configuration will be in place for approximately 18 months to give construction crews space to demolish the old bridge over Division Avenue.

For drivers who typically use the South Street ramp, the exit now will be approximately one-quarter mile earlier.

"The next opportunity to exit eastbound I-4, if you miss this new combined exit, is going to be that new ramp onto Colonial Drive that we opened up two weeks ago," Parks said.

Florida Department of Transportation officials said signs will be posted about the configuration and changes could be made due to weather delays or unforeseen conditions.

"It's really going to require a lot of patience on drivers' part to know they're going to be siting in a little bit of traffic for a while," Parks said.

