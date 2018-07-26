I-4 Ultimate brings permanent change to busy Altamonte Springs intersection

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A new traffic pattern will permanently alter a busy intersection in Altamonte Springs. The change will be coming to the intersection of Wymore Road and Douglas Avenue and State Road 436.

Starting early Saturday, traffic will no longer be able to cross S.R. 436 between Wymore Road and Douglas Avenue. Wymore Road and Douglas Avenue will then become right-in, right-out only at S.R. 436.

The redesigned intersection is part of the I-4 Ultimate project. Officials from the Florida Department of Transportation said the change is intended to streamline traffic flow, which will give more capacity for vehicles exiting I-4.

Lanes on Westmonte Drive will also be added or widened to accommodate the additional volume of vehicles on the roadway. Drivers wishing to cross S.R. 436 from Wymore Road or Douglas Avenue will use Westmonte Drive as a "loop" to go around the intersection.​​​​​​​

FDOT officials said the redesign will also make the intersection safer for pedestrians. When the interchange is completed, a tunnel will allow pedestrians to cross underneath S.R. 436.

Construction on the roadways began in 2017 in anticipation of

motorists using this new traffic movement. Officials said the signals throughout the roadways will be adjusted and timed to accommodate the additional capacity.

