I-4 Ultimate changes could cause delays, confusion for Orlando drivers

A new temporary ramp system will combine traffic from the westbound I-4 on-ramp at John Young Parkway and the westbound exit ramp to Conroy Road.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Drivers in Orlando may see some unexpected changes to their commute as part of the I-4 Ultimate Project.

Starting early Tuesday, a new temporary ramp system will combine traffic from the westbound Interstate 4 on-ramp at John Young Parkway and the westbound exit ramp to Conroy Road.

"We've got about a half-mile stretch between the two interchanges where vehicles will be crisscrossing each other to get where they need to go," I-4 Ultimate spokesman David Parks said.

The shift is designed to make room for construction work, and it means the exit point for the westbound I-4 ramp to Conroy Road will be nearly a half-mile sooner for drivers.

"The number one thing is, don't stop on I-4. If you miss it, continue on to the next interchange," Parks said. "Make a mental note for next time."

Also happening late Monday, workers will shut down the on-ramp from Amelia Street to westbound I-4.

Officials said the approximate 5,000 drivers who use the ramp every day will be detoured for 18 months while road work is underway in the area.

"To accommodate drivers, they can either use the on-ramp from South Street, right there by the Amway Center, or they can drop back a block and get onto westbound I-4 from Colonial Drive," Parks said.

Both changes are expected to be in place during morning rush hour Tuesday, but officials said the schedule could change because of weather delays or unforeseen conditions.

