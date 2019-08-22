I-4 ULTIMATE: Major traffic shift coming to I-4 and SR 436

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A new traffic shift this weekend at the interchange of Interstate 4 and State Road 436 will take place this weekend.

This is expected to impact 68,000 drivers who use the interchange daily.

The move is part of the I-4 Ultimate Project and is the biggest shift to happen at the interchange.

"This is the first time we will have traffic facing each other through this interchange," said David Parks, I-4 Ultimate Spokesperson. "It's going to impact a ton of drivers every day."

FDOT says it will place motorists on the new bridge decks north and south of the old lanes. This so workers demolish the old State Road 436 bridge over Interstate 4 and continue constructing the new bridge.

For the shift to happen Saturday morning, the will be entire closures at the exits at the interchange from 10 p.m. on Friday until 8 a.m. on Saturday.

"If you usually use this interchange during overnight hours you will either need to use State Road 434 or Maitland Boulevard," Parks said. "That's going to send you 1 mile 2 miles out of the way compared to what you are used to."

FDOT is getting the word out about the traffic shift through several outlets, including a new short wave radio station. Now drivers can tune to 1630 AM to get updates on traffic shifts as they drive through the corridor.

Officials say there will also be law enforcement out at the interchange until Tuesday morning making sure drivers are moving through safely and are not blocking the intersections.

The temporary shift is expected to last one year.

"The goal with the interchange is to remove three signals replace them with one so we can greatly improve the way traffic through this interchange," Parks said of the finished product.

For more information, including a video on what the new shift will look like, click here.



