I-4 Ultimate opening largest span of permanent lanes in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A newly completed section of the I-4 Ultimate Project is bringing a big change for drivers near downtown Orlando.

Starting Saturday morning, drivers on westbound Interstate 4 will be shifted onto a 1.5-mile span of new lanes.

According to project leaders, the section is the largest span of permanent lanes to be constructed by I-4 Ultimate.

"You'll just need to stay with the flow of traffic and shift to the outside onto (a) new elevated lane," I-4 Ultimate spokesperson David Parks said.

The change is affecting the westbound lanes between State Road 408 and Orange Blossom Trail.

Once the shift is in place it will have a ripple effect on the exits through the span.

Drivers using the Michigan Street off-ramp will exit about a half-mile later.

The westbound I-4 ramp from Gore Street and State Road 408 will no longer have to merge with traffic exiting to Michigan Street before entering I-4.

Also, drivers on Kaley Avenue will enter westbound I-4 on a new two-lane ramp and choose whether to continue onto the interstate or onto an adjacent road connecting to Michigan Street.

Immediately following the traffic shift, the westbound I-4 exit ramp to southbound Orange Blossom Trail will be closed between approximately 5 a.m. June 2 and 6 a.m. June 4.

"That's because we'll need to build up the elevation of that ramp from these new elevated lanes onto the existing exit to Orange Blossom Trail," Parks said.

With the changes going into place starting Saturday, drivers are being asked to maintain a safe speed and use caution when first traveling on the new lanes.

"If you get turned around, make a mental note for next time and be prepared for the next time you come through this area," Parks said.

