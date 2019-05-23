'I love kids:' Orlando day care worker accused of leaving boy in hot van speaks

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman charged in the death of a toddler left in a hot day care van in Orlando said she would never do anything like that on purpose.

Deborah St. Charles appeared at the Orange County Courthouse on Thursday for a hearing concerning evidence in the case against her.

After the hearing, she spoke to News 6 about the charges leveled against her.

"I love kids," she said. "I have two boys of my own, and I would never do this intentionally to a child."

Myles Hill, 3, died in 2017 after Orlando police investigators said he was left in a hot day care van for 12 hours.

They said Deborah St. Charles was the driver that day, and they charged her with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

"I understand, from my negligence, but I would never do nothing like this on purpose," she said.

St. Charles' next court hearing is scheduled for July 30 and she has a tentative trial date in August.

"I would just like for everyone to hear the story," she said.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.