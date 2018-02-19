'I think he's drunk beyond his mind:' Daytona police seek reckless driver

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police in Daytona Beach are looking for a the driver of a Lexus who, witnesses said, was swerving through traffic on Interstate 4 and shot at another driver early Monday morning.

Two drivers told police they noticed the man behind the wheel of a silver Lexus speeding and driving recklessly around 3:15 a.m., so they tried to follow him after he nearly crashed.

"He goes real fast and then slams on the brakes and stops. Like, he now just went fast and just slammed on the brakes," one of the witnesses told a 911 operator.

Witnesses said the man pulled over onto the median several times. At one point, the man pulled over onto the Exit 129 ramp and the witnesses found the driver passed out behind the wheel, according to the report. Police said the man regained consciousness when the witnesses approached him and sped off once again.

"I think he's drunk beyond his mind," one of the witnesses said in a 911 call.

Police said, at one point, the man stopped at a Sunoco gas station near International Speedway Boulevard to buy food, before parking outside the Ring Power Corporation along North Tomoka Farms Road.

Investigators said one of the drivers asked the man if he was all right and the man said he was and then drove off. The second driver continued to follow the man, who officers said pulled out a gun and shot at the driver four to five times.

The victim said he crashed his vehicle into some bushes and then jumped out of it to take cover. The man said he found two bullet holes in his vehicle after the Lexus drove away.

The man who was shot at was uninjured.

Police said the wanted driver is between 25 and 30 years old, with tattoos on both arms. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.