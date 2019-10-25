'I wanna be a mass shooter:' Man accused of threat at Valencia College

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who made comments about wanting to kill people and wanting to be a mass shooter while in the library at Valencia College prompted a lockdown on campus, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a student was in the library at the school's west campus Wednesday afternoon when he overheard a man say, "I wanna killer her. I'm gonna shoot them. I wanna be a mass shooter."

The student left the library because he felt uncomfortable then went back and contacted security to report the incident.

Records show a lockdown was put in place and alerts were sent to students and staff members asking them to stay indoors.

Deputies said they searched the area and eventually located Michael Travis Burke, 24.

Burke told investigators he had a lot of anger toward the world, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge.

