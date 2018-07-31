'I wasn't texting, I was looking at my phone:' Video shows cop plowing into cyclist

PECULIAR, Mo. - Video shows an officer admitting that he was on his phone when he plowed into a bicyclist while driving his department-issued vehicle, according to KCTV.

The GoPro footage, posted online by cyclist Joe Fasanello, shows him stopped at the intersection of 211th Street and Missouri Highway J in Peculiar, Missouri when an SUV turns the corner and hits him head-on.

The impact of the crash causes Fasanello to fall to the ground, but he gets back up to confront the driver, whom authorities identified as Peculiar Police Department Officer Charles Wallace.

"Why the (expletive) were you looking at your phone, officer?" Fasanello asks.

Wallace pulls over his patrol vehicle, then walks over to Fasanello and offers an explanation.

"I wasn't texting, I was looking at my phone," Wallace says, according to the video.

KCTV reports that Fasanello has been placed on paid leave until the the Missouri State Highway Patrol completes its investigation.

Fasanello said he suffered scrapes and bruises, while his bike frame was cracked and his wheel was knocked out of alignment.

After the crash, he had some stern words for Wallace.

“How much of an irresponsible moron he was,” Fasanello told KCTV. “Everybody knows you should not text and drive.”

Click here to read more on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.