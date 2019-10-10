'If you move, I'll kill you:' Details released in burglary that led to Amber Alert

ORLANDO, Fla. - A mother who broke into her ex's home to take her 2-year-old child pointed a gun at a woman's head and told her she'd kill her, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Stephanie Maldonado, who is married to the suspect's ex, was at her apartment on Conway Road with her son and stepson around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday when she heard a loud bang at the sliding glass door followed by the sound of the wood that secured the door falling down.

Sugey Diaz and an unknown man then entered Maldonado's bedroom, according to the report. Diaz pointed a gun at Maldonado's head and told her, "If you move, I'll kill you, (expletive)," records show.

Police said the man took 2-year-old Jenzell Cintron Perez, who is Diaz's son, and the three of them left through the sliding glass door.

"He was falling asleep, and when she took him, that baby was screaming for help," Maldonado said.

A PlayStation 4, a laptop and three gold chains were stolen during the burglary, records show.

Maldonado told police that the Department of Children and Families removed Jenzell from Diaz's custody about a year ago but recently, she was awarded supervised visits. Jenzell lives with Maldonado and his father, Juan Perez.

An Amber Alert was activated around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday but it was not sent to cellphones until about 11 a.m., according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Diaz and the man drove away with Jenzell in a silver Lexus SUV, according to authorities.

Police said that, as they were investigating, Diaz sent video, pictures and audio recordings to Perez that appeared to show Jenzell was in good health.

She and Jenzell were found around 1 p.m. at the Enclave at Pine Oaks Apartments in DeLand, city spokesman Chris Graham said.

Diaz faces charges of armed burglary of a dwelling and aggravated assault with a firearm. The man believed to have been involved has not been identified.

Jenzell was reunited with his father and stepmother Wednesday night.

"It was like a hundred pounds off my shoulders," Maldonado said.

