'If you move, I'll shoot you:' Video shows takedown of bank robbery suspect

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A serial bank robbery suspect surrendered with his hands up after he was confronted and cornered by Volusia County deputies, according to recently released body camera footage.

Deputies said Jesse Ayotte, 37, was arrested Wednesday morning in DeBary after a hit from a license plate reader helped authorities locate him.

Video shows a deputy heading toward the Hampton Inn on Sunrise Boulevard where Ayotte was spotted around 8 a.m. only to find out through dispatch that Ayotte had pulled out of the parking lot where he was last located.

Just as the deputy is pulling up to the scene, he saw Ayotte in a black Mercedes preparing to drive away from the area.

The deputy parked his patrol car directly in front of Ayotte's sedan to prevent him from leaving.

"Get out of the (expletive) car. If you move, I'll shoot you," the deputy yelled in the video while pointing his gun at Ayotte. "Get your (expletive) hands up. I will shoot you."

After a few moments, Ayotte gets out of the car and follows the deputies' commands to keep his hands up and get on the ground.

He was placed in handcuffs less than a minute after deputies ordered him out of the car, video shows.

Authorities say Ayotte, who was initially dubbed the "tattooed wizard" because of a shirt he wore, had been wanted in connection with a May 30 attempted robbery in Orange County, a July 3 robbery in Orange County and a July 30 bank robbery in Deltona. He was also believed to be connected to a July 20 bank robbery in Orlando, but no warrant had been issued in that case.

It's unclear how much money was taken during the incidents, but in each case, Ayotte handed the teller a note demanding money and implying he had a weapon, records show.

Ayotta is facing charges of robbery with a firearm, grand theft and two counts of robbery. He's being held without bond at the Volusia County Jail.

