IKEA to celebrate teachers with appreciation day event

Giveaways, prize wheel, offers and more on July 17

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

Great news for the teachers in your life. 

IKEA is saying thank you to teachers with a free “Teacher Appreciation Day” and “Classroom Organizing Workshop” on Wednesday, July 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The first 100 teachers to show a school ID will receive a giveaway. 

The store will feature prizes, workshops and activities to help teachers “improve your life at home and school.”

To RSVP, click here. To be eligible to RSVP, you have to join the IKEA family first by clicking here
 

