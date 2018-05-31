Impact-resistant windows essential as hurricane season approaches

With storm season upon us, now is the time to check the safety and security of your home, and a significant part of that is making sure your windows can withstand hurricane-force winds.

Tat Granata, from Florida Home Improvement Associates, says after Hurricane Matthew struck in 2016 and Hurricane Irma the year after that, homeowners are thinking differently about how they prepare.

"It's something that's definitely on everyone's mind right now. Everyone recognizes that it can definitely happen to us and they're starting to ask different questions because of those two storms," Granata said.

He says that not all hurricane windows are created equal and that homeowners should pay special attention to windows that are near a corner.

"The other dangers of a hurricane are the wind pressures pushing and pulling on the glass, and it's really magnified around the corners of the home, so you want to make sure you order the right glass,” Granata said.

While switching out the glass is important, it’s not always that easy.

"A lot of times the opening has to be rebuilt to make the opening as strong as the window we're putting in so that it all works in concert together," Granata said.

Screened-in patios could present problems as well. At one home, the sliding glass door was left bowed after the storm.

"And a lot of time because the glass bows, the aluminum frame gets compromised and it never truly goes back to the same original condition," Granata said.

For more tips on preparing yourself, your home and your family for hurricane season, go to ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.

