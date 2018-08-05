Indian River Lagoon reopens for activities after sewage leak in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The Indian River Lagoon in Titusville has been cleared for activities after nearly 1 million gallons of sewage leaked into the water, officials said.

The city of Titusville was made aware of wastewater leaking into the lagoon behind one of its lift stations on Indian River Avenue due to an old force main that had not been “properly abandoned” 40 years ago. The leak was stopped within three hours of the city being notified.

However, as a result of the leak, officials said nearly 870,000 gallons of sewage seeped into the lagoon, and notices were posted advising residents not to swim, boat or fish.

Crews shut down and properly abandoned the damaged line, and the area was cleaned and disinfected.

City officials, in accordance with Florida Department of Environmental Protection directives, have monitored the lagoon’s water quality for the last three days in five locations. They said an analysis of samples taken reveal the water is now safe to swim, boat and fish in.

“Titusville’s residents and visitors can once again fully enjoy the Indian River Lagoon,” said Sean Stauffer, Titusville Water Resources director.

City crews continue to work to restore the area.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.