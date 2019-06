ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A car crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in Orange County at the corner of Maitland Boulevard and Eden Park Road in Altamonte Springs on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a vehicle struck three pedestrians, one of which was an infant who died from the incident. Another victim is an man who is in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.