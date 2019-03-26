Inflatable adventure park opens in Lake Nona

LAKE NONA, Fla. - The Lake Nona community keeps growing, this time with the newly opened Nona Adventure Park.

The attraction goes over the top with water and activities that let visitors splash around or conquer their fear of heights.

If you're looking for something adventurous for you or your children to try, the new water sports park in Central Florida offers just that and it's designed in a way that anyone can enjoy regardless of skill level.

"A lot of fun for young and old, you know, families go out there, parents turn into kids within a minute," Kai Fusser, managing partner of Nona Adventure Park said.

Fusser is also a Lake Nona resident and one of the park's creators who wanted to offer something different to the community.

"I was looking for a place that we can do everything at once," Fusser said.

Located at a short distance from Laureate Park, the attraction in the heart of Lake Nona also includes a huge inflatable obstacle course.

"It's over 1,000 feet on linear footage to go through this park so it takes quite a while," Fusser said, adding the obstacle course has slopes and slides where you can plunge from into the water.

"You can climb up off the side, you can jump down from 12 feet," Fusser said.

And for those of you who like some speed in the water, there's a two-track cable system for skiers and wakeboarders that's a half mile long.

"It's a big rectangle; you can go around as many times as you want," Fusser said.

But, if you prefer to stay dry, this adventure park offers a climbing tower that has a ropes course, a wobble bridge, two 50 foot climbing walls and for an extra dose of adventure, a drop.

"You get hooked up on top, leap of faith, you step off and it lets you down nice and slowly," Fusser said.

For the little ones, there's also a section for them to try out their climbing skills.



Nona Adventure park is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each activity has a different cost. For information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.