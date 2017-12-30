Injured man found behind shopping center hospitalized, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An injured man found behind a shopping center has been taken to a hospital, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded at 2:13 p.m. Saturday to South Orange Blossom Trail and Stable Drive regarding an aggravated battery by unknown means.

Deputies said the 27-year-old man was found bleeding from the head behind the shopping center.

It is unknown if the injury is from a gunshot or from being struck with a weapon, deputies said.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Deputies said he was in unstable condition.

