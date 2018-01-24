Inmate commits suicide in Volusia County Jail, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County inmate used bed sheets to hang himself in his cell Wednesday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate's cellmate found him hanging around 2 a.m. when he returned from work duties, a news release said.

Officers performed CPR on the inmate until he could be be transported to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he was pronounced dead at 3:04 a.m.

Deputies identified the inmate as 23-year-old Daniel Robinson.

