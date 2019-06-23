Inmate dies after fall at Polk County facility, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - An 84-year-old inmate from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office died at a hospital Sunday morning, according to deputies.

Arthur Francis Gilmore, of Lakeland, died from injuries suffered after a fall at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office South County Jail in Frostproof, deputies said.

Gilmore fell near the top of the stairs and struck his head on the floor, and was initially responsive at the jail’s medical facility, deputies said.

But late Saturday night, Gilmore became unresponsive and was taken to AdventHealth Sebring, where he was pronounced dead at 12:49 a.m. Sunday.

Gilmore had been in the Polk County Jail since June 5, when he was charged with violation of probation for having contact with a child.

His probation stemmed from a 2009 Polk County case, wherein he pleaded guilty in 2011 to five counts of attempted sexual battery on a child under 12.

He was sentenced to 10 years in Florida State Prison and was released from there in February of 2018.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.