Escaped Volusia inmate free for hours before anyone notices, deputies say

Michael Redding, 41, taken back into custody after escaping from Volusia County Jail, deputies say. (Photos: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County inmate is back in custody after escaping from the Volusia County Branch Jail, according to deputies.

Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Michael Redding, 41, walked out of the Volusia jail Friday morning while some inmates were being released and others were being extradited out of the county.

Redding, who was set to be transported to Seminole County Friday, covered his inmate bracelet with a visor and managed to walk out of the jail around 7 a.m. without being noticed, deputies said.

It wasn't until just after noon that officials discovered that he had escaped from the jail, located at 1300 Red Drive in Daytona Beach, according to the Sheriff's Office.

After Redding's escape was reported to the communications center, authorities began searching for him on the ground and from the air using the Sheriff's Office helicopter.

Redding was located and taken back into custody just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of West Landsdowne and North Sparkman avenues in Orange City, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Redding had been at the jail since Monday, when he was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop. Following the first incident, Redding was taken into custody on charges of resisting without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. There were also two warrants out for his arrest for petit theft and failure to pay child support., according to the Sheriff's Office.

Redding has been charged with escape and faces more drug-related charges following Friday's incident, deputies said.

