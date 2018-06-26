Inmate found dead in cell at Seminole County jail

SANFORD, Fla. - A federal inmate was found dead in his cell Sunday morning at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said staff found Bienvenido Lopez-Cruz, 39, of Sanford, unresponsive during a routine check around 2 a.m. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected. Autopsy results are pending.

Lopez-Cruz had been at the facility since May 21, a news release said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.