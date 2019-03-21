Inmate work crew in Flagler saves taxpayers $75,000

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - In its first year of operation, the inmate work crew in Flagler County has saved taxpayers $75,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.

As part of the program, non-violent offenders provide landscaping and grounds-keeping services at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility complex, the FCFRD fire tower training center area, the FCSO Operations Center, the Flagler County Storage Yard, the Eagle Lake Water Plant, the Fire Flight Airport Hanger complex and Old Dixie Park.

Other duties include cleaning a homeless camp, removing old graphics on police vehicles going to auction, moving furniture and filling sandbags before Hurricane Irma.

Deputies said the inmates selected to participate are supervised by a detention deputy at no additional cost to taxpayers.

“The Inmate Work Crew has been beneficial for everyone involved,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The taxpayer savings from not having to pay for outsourcing these services speak for themselves. There is absolutely no downside to having the Inmate Work Crew, we are saving tax dollars and providing much-needed work experience for the inmates where they learn how to use landscaping equipment.”

Staly added that programs of this kind can help rehabilitate offenders and provide them a better chance of being successful once they are released from jail.

