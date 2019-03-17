Insanity defense set for Florida man accused of dropping daughter off bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida father accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter by dropping her off a bridge is going on trial with his attorneys expected to say he was insane.

John Jonchuck's first-degree murder trial begins Monday in St. Petersburg for the 2015 death of his daughter, Phoebe.

His attorneys admit their 29-year-old client dropped the girl into Tampa Bay, but say he was insane.

Jonchuck had a history of hospitalizations. Hours before the girl's death, his divorce lawyer called a state hotline, saying he was having a mental breakdown and she feared for Phoebe's safety. The hotline operator never reported her concerns to investigators.

If convicted, Jonchuck will receive a life sentence. If acquitted by reason of insanity, he will likely be hospitalized the rest of his life.



