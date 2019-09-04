Inspectors say metal fatigue caused fatal Daytona Beach plane crash in 2018

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Federal inspectors say metal fatigue created by frequent takeoffs and landings caused a wing to snap off a university's training plane last year, resulting in a 2018 crash that killed the student pilot and a flight examiner.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Wednesday that the Piper Arrow owned by Embry-Riddle University crashed April 4, 2018, after its left wing snapped off at 900 feet (274 meters). The 25-year-old pilot Zack Capra was performing takeoffs and landings at Daytona Beach International Airport for Federal Aviation Administration examiner John Azma. Both died.

The report said the 10-year-old plane had made 33,000 takeoffs in 7,700 hours of flight time -- about one every 15 minutes. That put extra stress on the wings, causing cracks in the support brackets.



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.