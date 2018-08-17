Intense video shows hero Seminole deputy rescuing toddler left in hot car

SANFORD, Fla. - New video captures the intense rescue of a toddler who was saved by a Seminole County deputy earlier this year after she was left in a hot car for hours.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam and body-worn camera videos of Bill Dunn rescuing the 3-year-old girl whose mother originally reported that she had been kidnapped and her vehicle was missing, deputies said.

The dashcam video shows Dunn pulling into the apartment, stopping and talking to someone outside his vehicle before he gets back in and drives to another section of the complex.

At 4:23 into the video, he gets out of his cruiser and approaches the vehicle in which the girl had been for hours, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Moments later, a woman, believed to be the girl's mother, approaches the vehicle with another child as the deputy is trying to rescue the young girl.

At 5:26, Dunn is seen carrying the girl back to his cruiser in his arms. The other child then approached his vehicle.

Dunn soon began talking to the girl in an effort to keep her awake.

"Drink some water, baby," Dunn said in the video. "You OK? Drink some water. You OK? What’s going on? Hi, baby. You OK? Can you talk to me? Talk to me, sweetie. Whats your name? What's your name?”

Dunn could then be heard at 6:09 talking into his walkie-talkie, saying he was going to bring the girl to the hospital.

[RELATED: Seminole deputy reunites with 3-year-old girl he found unresponsive in car | Here's how hot temperatures can get in your car]

“Watch out. We’re going to CFR,” Dunn said before telling the girl to sit in the back seat.

At 6:29, he begins driving and continues talking to her so she'll remain conscious.

“It’s OK, baby. Talk to me. You OK? You’re OK. You’re OK. You're OK, baby,” he said.

Dunn then radios that someone needs to take the girl's mother into custody.

"Someone go to that address and lock that mother down,” Dunn said.

The bodycam video also captured the emotional impact the rescue had on Dunn.

At 3:33, you can see Dunn arrive at the hospital, park immediately and quickly go to the back of his cruiser to grab the girl.

At 3:44, the girl is seen lying across the back seat before he picks her up and rushes her inside.

Moments later, at 3:59, Dunn is seen coming back out of the emergency room and leaning over the front of his cruiser to put his head in his hands, as he appears to be emotional.

Shortly after, Dunn gets up and walks over to the wall near the hospital entry, where he sinks down into a squat, where he stays until the video ends.

The Sheriff's Office shared the video on Facebook Thursday morning, hoping the intense rescue will raise awareness. In addition to the June video, deputies gave an update on the girl's condition and offered tips on how to avoid tragedy.

Dunn was reunited with the girl days after the terrifying incident and was glad to see she was recovering. He even brought her a stuffed unicorn.

Deputies shared the emotional reunion on social media, where many people praised him for his rescue efforts.

The girl's mother was charged with child neglect with great bodily harm, according to deputies.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.