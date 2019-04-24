This gives a whole new meaning to the term that "something stinks."

Every April, the village of Kairuppala in southern India holds what’s called the “Pidakala War,” where people on two separate sides throw poop at one another for a custom locals say can be good for physical health.

This year’s battle took place April 7 following a festival.

The two sides sides throw cow dung cakes as a symbolic war over a mythological marriage dispute.

Check out a video below of the battle, posted on YouTube by the Daily Mail in London.

According to legend, Lord Veerabhadraswamy wanted to marry Goddess Bhadrakali, but there was opposition to the union that led to a dispute.

During that dispute, cow waste was thrown as a weapon by Goddess Bhadrakali’s people.

After a period of time throwing the cow dung at both groups, one side in the name of Goddess Bhadrakali and the other in the name of Lord Veerabhadraswamy, a happy ending occurs.

A winner is called and then the marriage of Lord Veerabhadraswamy and Goddess Bhadrakali is celebrated.

In addition to good health, locals feel the battle brings rains to the village.

So given all this, is anybody up for a trip to India for next April’s Pidakala War?



