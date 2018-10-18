Washington Post publishes new Khashoggi column

A man holds a poster of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest organized by members of the Turkish-Arabic Media Association at the entrance to Saudi Arabia's consulate on Oct. 8 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

ANKARA, Turkey - The Washington Post has published a new column by Jamal Khashoggi in which he warns that governments in the Middle East "have been given free rein to continue silencing the media at an increasing rate."

The Post published the column Wednesday, more than two weeks after Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkish officials say he was killed by Saudi agents. The Saudi government has denied it.

Post Global Opinions editor Karen Attiah says she received the column from Khashoggi's assistant a day after he was reported missing.

Khashoggi writes that actions like imprisoning journalists and seizing control of newspapers "no longer carry the consequence of a backlash from the international community." He says, "Instead, these actions may trigger condemnation followed by silence."

President Donald Trump has suggested that the global community has jumped to conclusions that Saudi Arabia is behind Khashoggi's disappearance.

Click here to read the column.

