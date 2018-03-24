Intoxicated man stops train, leads authorities on chase, deputies say

Photo courtesy of BCSO

COCOA, Fla. - An intoxicated Cocoa man forced a train to stop before leading deputies on a midnight chase through the woods Tuesday, authorities said.

Jonathan Charles Davis, 36, is facing charges for resisting arrest with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer, along with a number of felony charges for bond exoneration/revocation, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. He is being held in lieu of bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes.

At around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brevard County deputies arrived at an area near Broadway Boulevard behind Frontenac Flea Market in Cocoa, following reports of an intoxicated man sitting on the nearby stretch of railroad tracks.

The conductor of an oncoming train managed to spot the man -- later identified as Davis -- sitting on the tracks and was able to stop the train, according to reports. The conductor told police that Davis began walking toward Camp Road, south of Broadway.

Deputies called in help from the Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit, who located Davis near the wood line farther down the tracks, reports state. When deputies spotted him, he fled through the trees, forcing deputies to chase him through the brush in the middle of the night, Florida Today reported.

"After an extensive foot pursuit into the woods, the defendant was located," deputies said in a report. Davis continued to resist, scratching at the arresting deputy's arm as he was subdued, deputies said.

He was taken into custody without further incident at 12:31 a.m. Wednesday, an hour after deputies arrived on scene.

Davis was arrested in June 2016 for fleeing and assaulting law enforcement officers. His case is still ongoing for that incident.

